Logic Shares Nostalgic New Single “Bleed It”

One may think that two minutes and thirty seconds seems like a short amount of time for a sound track, yet as Hip-Hop rapper Logic puts it, “Empty the clip, fuck no, I never waste time”. His new track titled “Bleed It” is a praise for all that Logic is known for in one song. Famous for his hits such as “1-800-273-8255” (National Suicide Prevention Hotline), featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid and Homicide featuring Eminem.

“Bleed It” starts off with a banger for the pre-chorus, with Logic shouting “Bleed that” numerous times along with heavy beats that can make anyone bob their head. Finally, the rapper starts off with the first verse, “Back chillin’ with my mom watching Ten Commandments. Got a bottle in her hand and I’m facin’ abandonment Social services fuckin’ up my vibe. Smile for the worker, but I’m dyin’ on the inside”. Logic talks about his past life and how he grew up. “I got 9-1-1 on FaceTime. Walkin’ in the bank, Glock .9 on my waistline” The artist explains how he came to be a criminal, took drugs and battled with his mental health along with the issues of his family.

Yet, this isn’t your average story about the life of an artist. In the chorus, Logic yells “I bleed it, I fuckin’ bleed it. Pick up the pen, then I bleed it,” demonstrating that, instead of bleeding success, he is prone to hardship. Yet, the battles he faced are what made him to become as strong as he is now.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz