Logic Shares Introspective New Single & Video “Fear”

Ryan Freund February 5th, 2024 - 5:15 PM

The Grammy Nominated rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Logic has just released his new single titled “Fear”. Released on all platforms and along with a video, the song comes off the back of his eight studio album College Park which was released last year. According to a press release Logic says that “’Fear’ is about pushing aside self-doubt and not allowing yourself or anyone else to get in the way of what or who you want to be,”.

The motivating new track contains lyrics like “Everything that you’re doing better be with intention, I hope every single one of you paying attention (uh) (uh) (All my life)” and “I used to move a certain way because I was afraid that I would not be loved, the way that I deserve to be until the day the fear deserted me, deserve to be free”. Adding to the meaning of the song the lyrics take new meaning with the music video which stars drag queen Flawless Shade (Tajh Jordan).



In the video directed by Logic’s longtime collaborator Andy Hines, viewers can see the dragqueen reflect on her life as the video was filmed in her house with her drag family. When asked Flawless Shade commented “It’s truly an honor to be part of this project. After listening to Logic’s song and reflecting on his commitment to the art, it felt like a natural fit to connect our brands in this collaborative effort”. “Fear” is available now on all platforms.