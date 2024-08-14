Logic Performs in a Teleporting Room in New Music Video for “Teleport”

Home News Sarah Faller August 14th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Rapper Logic just released a music video for his song “Teleport” from his new studio album Ultra 85.

The music video looks simple in concept as Logic performs in a scarcely decorated 70’s style living room. However the video does a great job representing the themes and sincerity in the song. The real magic of the music video is in the windows of the room which change with the lyrics to reflect them thematically and tie in the theme of teleporting throughout the song. Logic puts on a sincere performance in the video as he stands in the center of the room and is clearly the focus of both the song and the video. Watch the video below.

Ultra 85 is his ninth studio album coming only a year after his last album College Park. Before he released Ultra 85 in August he released two singles. First he released “Fear” another introspective song in February. Then he released “Deja Vu” , the collaboration with DJ Drama, in June. Both songs were also released with music videos.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz