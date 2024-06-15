Empress Of Joins Logic 1000 On Collaborative New Single “side by side”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 15th, 2024 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez – aka Empress Of – joins Australian house producer Samantha Poulter – aka Logic1000 on a new collaborative single “Side by Side”. The new song is part of a new EP (mother :;~ rebirth) Logic1000 will release on August 7th that features reworked versions of standout moments from Mother made with special guest collaborators.

The new single that features Empress Of, is a Deep House dance tune that combines Poulter’s use progressive breaks, UK Bass, and breakbeats with Rodriguez’s dream pop vocals and timbre. Sonically, it gives the impression of being adrift in a body of sound, while feeling the hypnotic effects muted basslines and soft pads of the track. Rodriguez gives the remix a more nocturnal feel compared to the dance-oriented original. The music video for the single helps reinforces this as the title of track “side by side” a spirted palette of colors and vegetation with images of Rodriguez and Poulter’s musical personas Empress Of and Logic1000 seen in multiple shots through a watercolor portrait. The video really plays around with color, as the scheme uses various hues to show its background and mimic the idea of “losing one’s self” in a trance. This is evident with the main lyrics of the chorus is plastered in the video when the chorus kicks in. The video continues this until its final shot of Empress Of and Logic1000 being seen ‘side by side’ through two different self-portraits.

In a press release, Poulter goes on about the direction of mother :;~ rebirth:

“This track is the start of my next chapter, rebirth — which is my attempt at exploring this transformational time over the past couple of years. I’m realizing that motherhood, in all its glory, raises a very clean and clear mirror up to you and when you look at its reflection, you see all your flaws, faults and insecurities. You’re completely exposed. This has given me the drive to recreate and transform myself into becoming the absolute best version of myself. This whole idea of recreation is the essence of the record rebirth.

I’ve been a fan of Empress Of for a few years now; she’s an amazing artist with such an incredible voice and I fully respect her drive and determination. She is a powerful woman and artist and so when she said yes to my DM to collaborate, I was so unbelievably excited to see where she would take the song.

Empress Of has managed to perfectly reimagine ‘side by side’ and give it a fresh, new direction. Previously it was purely instrumental, but now with her vocal, it feels like it has reached its final and truest form. Don’t get me wrong, I love the instrumental, but now with the touch of Empress Of, it has climbed to new heights.

I hope you can take a moment to sit with this and enjoy the new life that has been injected into it.”

Watch the music video for “side by side” (ft. Empress Of) by Logic1000 below.