Logic Teams Up With DJ Drama On Collaborative New Single “Déjà Vu”

Cristian Garcia June 1st, 2024 - 3:17 PM

Rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Logic – aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – has released his third new track “Déjà Vu (ft. DJ Drama) from his forthcoming album Ultra 85 via BMG.

Following the style of his previous single “Fear”, “Déjà Vu” is musically in the vein of East-Coast Hip Hop traditions with lyrics consciously centered of Logic’s career start as a rapper. Featured guest DJ Drama starts up the song with a hype call of how everyone can relate to being berated and questioned. There Logic drops the first verse where he raps about the first track he made (“Fade Away”). He continues the verse with all the mentions of his previous success and he became financially successful despite the negative reception from fans or other rappers. Going further, he raps about the being assured that he’ll continue to produce music and engage in activities that make him happy in no matter what critics think.

In a press release regarding his beginnings, Logic states, “Almost 10 years ago, I released the song ‘Fade Away’ and now we’re running it back with ‘Déjà Vu’. Big thanks to my fans, the Rattpack, they’re the reason I still rap for a living and have yet to ‘fade away’.”

Watch the video for Logic’s third new single off of his upcoming album Ultra 85 below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz