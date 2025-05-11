Cuco shares new song “Para Ti”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 11th, 2025 - 3:09 PM

Cuco’s newest song, “Para Ti,” is a powerful introduction to his upcoming album, Ridin’. Released on May 5, 2025, by Interscope Records, this single expresses the pain of one-sided love with emotional lyrics like “No me quieres, yo te adoro.” Sung completely in Spanish, “Para Ti” comes after Cuco’s earlier singles such as “Phases,” “ICNBYH,” and “My 45.” These songs highlight the soulful style that has shaped his music and include references to his Chicano heritage.

Cuco’s new album, “Ridin’,” will explore different feelings like heartbreak, happiness, and personal background. It also touches on the joy of romance to create a heartfelt collection of songs. The album highlights Los Angeles’ car culture since Cuco believes music is an essential part of driving—no matter how you feel—as it accompanies life’s unpredictable journey.

Famous producer Tom Brenneck, known for working with stars like Bruno Mars and Amy Winehouse, brings his skills to Ridin’. His unique style mixes old-school and modern music perfectly with Cuco’s natural talent. Cuco enhances the album by using a dreamy high-pitched voice that creates an enchanting feel throughout. Brenneck’s expertise, highlighted in his work with the Menahan Street Band and on Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black album, gives the production a classy finish.

Fans can listen to “Para Ti” now and should get ready for the full album release this Friday. The upcoming album, Ridin’, is expected to be an important milestone in Cuco’s career. It features a mix of themes and influences that take listeners on a musical journey filled with various emotions from the artist’s unique viewpoint.

