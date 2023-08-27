Cuco Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates, Shares Psychedelic New Song & Video “Coastin’ feat. Alemán”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 27th, 2023 - 8:22 PM

Mexican-American singer-songwriter Cuco has returned with the announcement of new North American tour dates taking place this fall. He has also released a new single and accompanying music video entitled “Coastin” featuring Mexican rapper Alemán.

The track is a dynamic blend of rap, cumbia and indie-pop influences featuring Cuco’s signature psychedelic synths and Alemán’s distinctive flow. The music video was directed by Bobby Astro and follows Alemán and Cuco as they explore a story of two lovers, their ups and downs, making for an intimate yet fun viewing experience.

Cuco is set to kick off his North American trek with a show at the Miami Beach Bandshell on October 19. He will also be visiting Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas before playing four concerts in Mexico from November 1 through 7, stopping in Monterrey, Puebla, Mexico City and Guadalajara.

The tour will come to an end with an appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, California which is set to take place on November 11 and 12 at Dodgers’ Stadium. The festival’s lineup features nearly 40 artists including headliners Tyler, The Creator, SZA and The Hillbillies (featuring Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem).

Cuco Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates