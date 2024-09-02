Cuco Teams Up With Niko Rubio For Collaborative New Single & Video “Sirena”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 2nd, 2024 - 12:19 PM

Today, rising Latin singer and songwriter Niko Rubio duets with Cuco on “Sirena,” the second single off Rubio’s third EP and first full Spanish-language effort, Mar y Tierra. The album is produced by Grammy-award winner Lester Mendez and co-written with Maria Vertiz, Cuco and León Leiden.

“Sirena” explores the dynamic between a mermaid and a sailor she lures into her spell. The song was recorded with live instrumentation, which Rubio attributes to her heritage: “That’s the beauty of rancheras and mariachi, you need to have that raw live energy in the song to make it feel orchestral… and romantic, and Mexican.”

The instrumentation on “Sirena” bring a catchy romantic vibe, while Rubio’s Cuco‘s vocal performance serenades the ears with beautiful melody and harmony. As for the music video, each scene romantically shows two characters slowly falling in love with each other. The who music video tells a magical story of falling in love.