Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Pay Tribute To Victims Of LA Wildfires With Cover Of “California Dreamin” During Grammys Ceremony

According to nme.com, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for a stripped back cover of “California Dreamin” in tribute to people who affected by the LA wildfires at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The duo, who were nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track, “Die With A Smile,” stepped up to perform The Mamas & The Papas’ cover after a harrowing video detailing the effects of the wildfires on February 2.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars singing “California Dreaming” at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/retJgL7Q59 — EZ Rider🌻🇺🇸🦅 (@EZRideryoyall) February 3, 2025

The performance comes after it was announced that the pair would be performing something special to honor those affected by the wildfires, ahead of the ceremony. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed back in January that the ceremony would proceed as planned despite the destruction that has struck Los Angeles earlier in the year and would double as a fundraising event.

Later on in the evening, Gaga and Mars picked up the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration song, “Die With A Smile,” which saw Gaga send a message of support to the trans community in her acceptance speech: “I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”