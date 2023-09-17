Cuco Shares Heartfelt New Single “Dime” Featuring Conexión Divina

Cuco (Omar Banos) has recently shared his newest single “Dime”. The singer and songwriter’s latest single features the Los Angeles based sierreño group Conexión Divina.
The new song opens with some slow strumming guitar strings from Conexión Divina’s guitarist and lead vocalist Liz Trujillo, before the song begins in full with Cuco’s performance. The two singers, along with performances from guitarist Ashlee Valenzuela and bassist Sandra Calixto, deliver a strong single of longing for lost love.
When asked about his recent collaboration with the sierreño group, Cuco said “I had a blast working with Conexión Divina, I think the song is special and I hope everyone feels the same.”
In addition to the new single (along with the releases of “Coastin” and his cover of Roberto Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo”) Cuco will soon be going on tour throughout the US. The first performance of the tour will take place on October 19th in Miami Beach, Florida at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The rest of the tour dates can be found below:
10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
10/21 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival (DJ Set)
10/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/25 – Oklahoma City, OKA @ The Criterion
10/27 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Convention
10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/1 – Monterrey, NL, Mexico @ Auditorio Pabellón
11/3 – Puebla, Mexico @ Auditorio Explanada
11/4 – CDMX, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste
11/7 – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico @ Teatro Diana
11/11-11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw