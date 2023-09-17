Cuco Shares Heartfelt New Single “Dime” Featuring Conexión Divina

Home News Zach Monteiro September 17th, 2023 - 7:42 PM

Cuco (Omar Banos) has recently shared his newest single “Dime”. The singer and songwriter’s latest single features the Los Angeles based sierreño group Conexión Divina.

The new song opens with some slow strumming guitar strings from Conexión Divina’s guitarist and lead vocalist Liz Trujillo, before the song begins in full with Cuco’s performance. The two singers, along with performances from guitarist Ashlee Valenzuela and bassist Sandra Calixto, deliver a strong single of longing for lost love.

When asked about his recent collaboration with the sierreño group, Cuco said “I had a blast working with Conexión Divina, I think the song is special and I hope everyone feels the same.”

In addition to the new single (along with the releases of “Coastin” and his cover of Roberto Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo”) Cuco will soon be going on tour throughout the US. The first performance of the tour will take place on October 19th in Miami Beach, Florida at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The rest of the tour dates can be found below:

10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

10/21 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival (DJ Set)

10/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/25 – Oklahoma City, OKA @ The Criterion

10/27 – McAllen, TX @ McAllen Convention

10/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

11/1 – Monterrey, NL, Mexico @ Auditorio Pabellón

11/3 – Puebla, Mexico @ Auditorio Explanada

11/4 – CDMX, Mexico @ Pabellón Oeste

11/7 – Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico @ Teatro Diana