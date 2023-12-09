Electric Forest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Subtronics, Cuco, Whyte Fang & More

Home News Jordan Rizo December 9th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Electric Forest has announced the upcoming lineup for 2024, leaving fans excited and enthusiastic. The music festival that offers various music genres for fans to enjoy has revealed the artists and bands that will be performing. From trendy bands to more low-key artists, Electric Forest opens the door for people to showcase their talent and connect with their audience through music.

To execute a creative, enthusiastic, energetic, and memorable festival, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite artists or bands perform. The headliners for the 2024 music festival include Forest legend Pretty Lights, the bone-rattling sounds of Excision, and Cyclops Recordings founder Subtronics. Other successful and well-known artists that are expected to be part of the festival include Cuco and Whyte Fang.

Without a doubt, Electric Forest incorporates musicians and artists that will inevitably evoke a sense of passion and enjoyment for the audience. Subtronics, Cuco and Whyte fang are featured in next year’s festival which can only create intense excitement for fans that enjoy their work and music. Moreover, it has also been stated that the lineup will feature Mau P, LP Giobbi, DJ Tennis, Sultan + Shepard, TSHA, and Coco & Breezy, Chase & Status, Barclay Crenshaw, ATLiens, Wooli and more. Electric Forest has also paved the way for artists to collaborate with one another and continue to expose their talent with the inclusion of Ludacris and EVERYTHING ALWAYS (Dom Dolla + John Summit), PSYREN (CloZee + LSDREAM), Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE. The music festival allows the artists to progress on their passions and creativity, such as the gigantic NGHTMRE project, and also the opportunity for fans to watch their favorite artists live.