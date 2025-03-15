Cuco Shares New Single “My 45” Featuring Jean Carter and Announces New Album Ridin’ For May 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson March 15th, 2025 - 3:20 PM

Cuco has announced his next album titled Ridin’ will be released on May 9th of this year, via Interscope Records. The album is expected to be a homage to his hometown of Los Angeles that’s filled with soul. With the announcement of the album, Cuco has also released his new single “My 45,” which features Jean Carter. This is Carter and Cuco’s first collaboration since the hit from Cuco’s debut album Para Mi “Bossa No Sé”. And, the release of “My 45” comes after Cuco released “Sirena”.



“My 45” is a tribute to the bygone era of soul music that was at its most popular in the 1960s and 70s. The song is smooth while utilizing real instruments. “My 45” embraces a tropical carefree sound. It’s easy listening through and through as it embraces dreamy psychedelia, R&B and Latin music. It’s a pleasant song all the way up until its sudden end.

“My 45” is accompanied by a music video, starring actress Xóchitl Gomez and professional skater Louie Lopez. In the video, we also see Cuco performing in front of a Los Angeles beach. Watch the video and listen to “My 45” below:

With the release of Ridin’, we can expect a celebration of AM radio, classic soul arrangements, lush horn sections and vintage car culture. All that, paired with what’s described in the press release as “coming-of-age themes of romance and friendship.” Ridin’ will feature production from Tom Brenneck, known for his work with Bruno Mars and Amy Winehouse and guitar work with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Menahan Street Band

“Everybody listens to music when they’re driving. Music is part of your commute, whether you’re in a good or bad mood. You’re ridin’ through the motion of your life where nothing is linear. All of my songs here are romantic, whether that’s in a super-animated way or sad and heartbroken.” -Cuco