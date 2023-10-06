Cuco Announces New EP “Hitchhiker” for November 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Planet Express”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 6th, 2023 - 6:12 PM

Cuco announces his new EP Hitchhiker that will be released on November 10 via Interscope Records. He also shares his new single “Planet Express” where it talks about the struggles of a long distance relationship.

This song is conveyed through a unique combination of planetary expressions and musical production that gives the impression of weightlessness and drifting through the cosmos. It is also accompanied by a new Connor Clarke directed video with animation by Parsa Mostaghim and Dan featuring Cuco himself moving across different landscapes reminiscing about his love.

This EP was born out of a period of reflection after an injury that made him confront his own mortality. During this time, he grappled with the weighty concept of the fragility of life. He might have previously turned to substances to numb these thoughts, but he chose instead to stay sober and channel his emotions into a new, psychedelic creative realm through music. The song “Planet Express” has a touch of elements of romantic and love ballads like a nostalgic sound and the melody is an alternative indie pop. The song revolves themes about heartbreak or the loss of his loved one. The lyrics have a mix of emotional feelings deeply cared for somebody and a bit of sadness.

On October 19, Cuco will be going on a North American tour starting out in Miami, then going to Atlanta and Houston and more and then ending in his hometown in Los Angeles at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival.

Cuco has also done collaborations in the past like the single “Dime” featured with LA based sierreño group Conexión Divina.

Cuco Hitchhiker Tracklist: