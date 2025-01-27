Empire Of The Sun Share Two New Songs “Somebody’s Son” & “Dark Secrets”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 8:20 PM

Following the release of their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed fourth LP, Ask That God, Empire of the Sun is about to elevate the experience with a digital deluxe edition, which is being released today through EMI AUS/Capitol Records. The new edition of the album includes two brand new and never-before-heard tracks “Dark Secrets” and “Somebody’s Son” feat. Lindsey Buckingham.

To further explain“Somebody’s Son,” Buckingham says: “I’ve been both a fan and a friend of Empire Of The Sun for many years. Luke and Nick are masters of the pop craft, as well as being great guys. I’m pleased to be a part of their new song, ‘Somebody’s Son.’” Emperor Steele adds, “It was nothing short of a dream to work alongside the legend Lindsey Buckingham. His guitar on ‘Somebody’s Son’ creates such a beautiful backbone for this incredible song. We feel honored to have worked with the master himself.”

“These two new tracks fit perfectly into the narrative of Ask That God,” says band member Lord Littlemore. “They’re a reflection of our ever-evolving creative journey. ‘Dark Secrets’ explores the unknown and ‘Somebody’s Son’ adds a layer of intimacy, with Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar weaving through the track like a thread of light.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin