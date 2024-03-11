The Strokes Play “You Talk Way Too Much” Live For First Time In Nine Years

Home News James Reed March 11th, 2024 - 4:43 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

The Strokes played some live rarities during a benefit concert for Chicago congressional candidate Kina Collins over the weekend. The New York indie rockers performed at Credit Union 1 Arena on March 8, the second time they have staged a gig to support Democrat candidate Collins, following a 2022 event.

The setlist included ‘You Talk Way Too Much’ from 2003’s ‘Room on Fire’, performed live for the first time since 2015, and ‘The Way It Is’ for the first time since 2019, along with ‘Drag Queen’ from their 2016 EP ‘Future Present Past’ for the first time since 2017.

In an Instagram post shared after the performance, the band wrote: “Thank you Chicago – Vote for Kina on March 19 (or during early voting). Happy birthday Kina.”

Elsewhere, back in October Casablancas dropped his new single ‘Flexorcist’ with The Voidz, which came ahead of the band’s “immersive” Halloween residency in Brooklyn.

The band previously released new single ‘Prophecy Of The Dragon’ earlier, which is their first since 2021’s ‘The Eternal Tao 2.0’. Before that, Daft Punk shared a previously unreleased song featuring The Voidz titled ‘Infinity Repeating’.