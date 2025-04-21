The Knocks Join Forces With Dragonette On Collaborative New Single “Dreams”

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 21st, 2025 - 6:02 PM

Today marks an exhilarating new chapter in the symbiotic journey between The Knocks and Dragonette as they release their latest collaborative single, “Dreams.” The song is a pulsating jewel, skillfully combining the lush production elements of New York City electronic duo The Knocks and the dynamic electro-pop flair of Canadian artist Dragonette, aka Martina Sorbara. This single adds a fresh layer to their repertoire, following previous hits such as “Foolish Pleasure,” “Revelation,” and “The Hero,” thus cementing their sonic chemistry.

“Dreams” showcases a sophisticated blend of euphoric beats and dreamlike melodies, creating an immersive soundscape that invites listeners into a visceral and otherworldly experience. The track teeters on themes of surreal intimacy and the innocence encapsulated in dreams, particularly as Dragonette explains, relating to the intimate scenarios that occur within the realm of our subconscious. With an ultimately PG-rated approach, the song crafts an atmosphere where dream logic and emotional landscapes merge seamlessly.

Accompanying the auditory experience is a captivating music video set in an uncanny liminal, 1980s corporate space designed to intrigue and amuse. The narrative orbits around Revelation Technologies, a fictitious company that humorously delivers a satirical commentary on the blend of marketing and art. The video is both advertisement and art performance, with RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Aquaria playing the charismatic muse at the center of this corporate fantasy. The video employs an exaggerated portrayal of executive antics, utilizing magic pill products and over-the-top sales presentations that entertain while cleverly critique.

As the prelude to the anticipated joint album Revelation—arriving June 6th via Neon Gold Records, Futures, and Virgin—this single reinforces the anticipation surrounding The Knocks and Dragonette’s ongoing collaboration. Their unique ability to weave together eclectic elements from different genres ensures they remain a compelling force within the music industry. Fans can look forward to experiencing more of this collaboration during their performance at the OUTLOUD Music Festival during WeHo Pride.

The Knocks’ distinct sound draws from a rich tapestry of musical styles, including disco, house, hip hop, and funk, to create irresistibly danceable music. They are recognized for their extensive catalog of successful collaborations with a wide array of artists being testament to their versatility and appeal. Similarly, Dragonette’s impressive career, marked by hit singles and prestigious collaborations, highlights her as a powerful voice in the electro-pop scene. Together, their shared track record and innovative spirit promise that “Dreams” is but a glimpse of the creative heights they are capable of reaching.



Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz