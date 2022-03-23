Odesza Announce New Album The Last Goodbye For July 2022 Release, Share New Single “Love Letter” Featuring The Knocks

Home News Abigail Lee March 23rd, 2022 - 8:48 PM

Odesza’s second single “Love Letter” met public praise upon its release on March 23, 2022. The single promotes their upcoming full-length album The Last Goodbye, which is set for release on July 22, 2022. Fans first began anticipating an end to the band’s four-year-long hiatus after the duo posted a teaser in early February. On Feb. 8, 2022, Odesza released the first single — “The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye Lavette)” —off of the then-unannounced album.

About a month and a half later, Odesza had two more offerings to give their fans, a second single and a date to mark on their calendars. “Love Letter” features fellow electronic music duo The Knocks, who have established themselves in the dance scene with songs such as “Classic” featuring Powers and “Kiss The Sky” featuring Wyclef Jean.

Listen to “Love Letter” here:

Discussing their new collaborative single, The Knocks said, “This song has had a wild ride! It was originally started about 5 years ago and went through many versions before ODESZA took it to its final form. We always knew there was something really special about it.”

Odesza agreed that the song was impressive and impossible to turn away: “The Knocks sent us an incredible demo that we were immediately drawn to. Once we started writing for the new record we rediscovered the song and felt like it embodied much of the sound we were looking for.”

Odesza intends to give listeners “a sweeping sonic experience that speaks to themes of connection, reminiscence and the impact we impart on one another. It’s a vivid celebration of the people and moments that have left fingerprints on our existence.”

The Last Goodbye Tracklist