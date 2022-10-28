Dragonette Debuts Cinematic New Video For “T-Shirt”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 28th, 2022 - 7:08 PM

Martina Sorbara, also known as Dragonette, has released a full-length album, Twennies. Dragonette has just premiered a video for the album cut called “T-Shirt.”

Dragonette’s song “T-Shirt” sounds like a fun and playful song mixed with a “cool guy” beat. The mellow tempo of the song gives the audience an almost relaxing sound, but not too relaxed.

When talking about the song Dragonette said, “This song came together so fast that I can barely remember the process of writing it. Every songwriter has had the experience of leaving the studio and inadvertently coming back with one of the missing keys to the song.” She also said. “I love this song for its lush cuddle of warmness while lyrically it most definitely does not want to cuddle.”

This song sounds like it is about a toxic relationship. In the music video there is a girl walking by herself then in the next scene she is holding hands with a boy walking to a jumper. They play in the jumper, and it seems as though they are having fun. The lyric that goes with these scenes is, “You know I totally don’t care. But I come in unprepared. For a run-in at your favorite spot.”

As the story continues the boy and girl are no longer together at the end of the music video. He walks alone back to “his favorite spot,” the white jumper. Dragonette made a fun song, but as you listen and hear what she is saying you can then tell it is quite the opposite. For more articles about the artist click here. The Track List for her album Twennies is listed below.

Twennies track list:

01. Seasick

02. Hysteria

03. New Suit

04. Twennies

05. T-Shirt

06. Winning

07. Stormy

08. This Is All You Get

09. Good Intentions

10. Outie