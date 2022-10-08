Dragonette Debuts Energetic New Single “Seasick”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 8th, 2022 - 12:20 PM

On Friday, October 7, electro-pop artist Dragonette, Martina Sorbara, released “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out Friday, October 28 via BMG.

Sorbara shares, “’Seasick’ is important for me because I know it’s about some pretty dark traumatic heartbreak, which I’ve written about A LOT. But in this song I can hear things healing. There’s a light heartedness that took time (and therapy) to achieve.”

The evolution of “Seasick” began after producer Thomas Troelsen shared the bed track with Sorbara; its lush and live sounds a refreshing departure from some of the bigger EDM dance tunes often sent her way. Coming together in bits and pieces, the track sat unfinished until a chance studio visit from Sorbara’s friend, songwriter Andy Stochansky, took it across the finish line. When creative partner and Twennies producer Dan Farber heard the song he was unequivocal.

Stream “Seasick” here.

Twennies tracklist is as follows:

1. Seasick

2. Hysteria

3. New Suit

4. Twennies

5. T-Shirt

6. Winning

7. Stormy

8. This Is All You Get

9. Good Intentions

10. Outie

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat