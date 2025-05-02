Sofi Tukker Join Forces With Seu Jorge For Collaborative New Single “Bread (Butter Version)”

Home News Steven Taylor May 2nd, 2025 - 4:31 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

New York musical duo SOFI TUKKER released “Bread (Butter Version),” a new single alongside Brazilian musician Seu Jorge. This single is first off the duo’s upcoming album, Butter, set for release on May 16th. The single can be listened to on the duo’s YouTube channel.

The single is a new arrangement of the title track from SOFI TUKKER’s previous album, 2024’s Bread. The band described as a “seductive” and “smooth” reworking of the original track with a “top-down, breezy atmosphere” expected from the full album. A break from their more electronic and dance-focused output, the band stated that Butter took influences from Brazilian and Latin genres they loved like bossa nova, bolero and reggae.

“Bread (Butter Version)” features vocals from SOFI TUKKER’s Sophie Hawley-Weld and Seu Jorge, with both singers bouncing between English and Portuguese. According to Hawley-Weld, Jorge was happy to collaborate with the duo and appreciated the eagerness they had to learn about Brazilian culture. “The night we recorded with Seu Jorge will be especially ingrained in my memory forever.” Hawley-Weld said. “I had just seen him perform the bossa nova classics at Carnegie Hall and I consider him one of the greatest artists of all time. And yet, he looked at me with such sincerity and thanked me for the opportunity. He explained how much it meant to him that, as an American, I had taken the time to learn Portuguese and sing in his language. I was blown away… he has one of those once-in-a-generation voices and I still can’t believe we got to do a song with him.”