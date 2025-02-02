The Knocks Team Up With Dragonette For Vivid New Single “Revelation”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 2nd, 2025 - 1:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Knocks and Dragonette have teamed up again for their latest single, “Revelation,” with an eye-catching visualizer. The song delivers a fresh dose of synth-pop magic. The Knocks always provide fans with beautiful collaborations, such as their single “One on One” with Sofi Tukker from 2023.

Blending The Knocks’ signature grooves with Dragonette’s smooth vocals, “Revelation” feels both nostalgic and modern. Its lively beat and heartfelt lyrics make it equally perfect for the dance floor or solo listening sessions.

The visualizer takes the track to another level, transporting viewers to “Revelation Technologies,” a fictional 1980s-inspired corporate world. The visualizer brims with retro vibes, bold looks and neon accents, perfectly complementing the song’s message of self-expression and individuality.

This is just the beginning of what The Knocks and Dragonette have in store, and “Revelation” sets the bar high for future releases. Fans are hopeful for new live performances with as much energy as their electrifying performance at the Fonda Theatre in March 2022. With its amazing melody and vibrant production, the track proves why this duo works so well together. Whether you’re here for the beats, the visuals, or both, “Revelation” promises to leave a lasting impression.