David Guetta, Galantis & 5 Seconds Of Summer Release New Song “Lighter”

Rashmika Vinakota March 6th, 2024 - 12:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Galantis and Guetta join forces to make “lighter”

Internationally acclaimed dance music powerhouse Galantis, DJ and producer David Guetta and pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer collaborated over new single “Lighter”.

This single, now available via Big Beat Records, created buzz among fans on social media over the past week. This single marks the first new music release from 5 Seconds of Summer in over a year and David Guetta’s record-breaking hits.

The creation of “Lighter” followed their gold-certified collaborative single “Heartbreak Anthem” with Little Mix that proved a global sensation, spending 10 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart and 13 consecutive weeks in the top 10 on the UK Official Chart.

“‘Lighter’ is a special song because the creative momentum between myself, David and 5SOS aligned so well – we let the collaboration flow into a piece of music that feels emotional and timeless. Michael (Clifford) is such a music lover very much like me, and working closely with him on producing the live elements like strings, guitar and drums was very inspiring. And it’s always great working with David, after the amazing response we had with ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ it’s exciting to be putting out another big record together,” said Christian Karlsson from Galantis.

From Galantis, “Lighter” follows other notable collaborations including “Dreamteam” with neon Trees and “Little Bit Yours” with Hannah Boleyn which is currently charting #13 on US Dance radio.

5 Seconds of Summer is an Australian pop rock band. The band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood and drummer Ashton Irwim.