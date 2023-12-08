Sofi Tukker Team Up With The Knocks For Collaborative New Single “One On One”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 8th, 2023 - 7:21 PM

The GRAMMY-nominated duo comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern make up the foundation of the genre resisting duo SOFI TUKKER! They unite with electronic music royalty The Knocks on the new stimulating track, “One On One”.

The 80’s-inspired pop/dance anthem features a compellingly memorable melody and a funky filled periodic bassline that urges movement and dance. “One On One” was co-written by SOFI TUKKER and The Knocks, along with Martina Sorbara Adam Pallin and Tino Schmidt, and was produced by The Knocks and 1-900, with additional production by SOFI TUKKER.

The spirited and spunky new music video for “One On One,” directed by Gina Gizella Manning features SOFI TUKKER and The Knocks, beside an immersive ensemble Bob’s Dance Shop, who are a staple of SOFI TUKKER’s live sets. The disco enthused video is a throwback to a sense of freeness captured by the bountiful spirit of the track while uplifting the frenzied sparkler tune with colorful and flashy themes.

“One On One” is the third collaboration between SOFI TUKKER and The Knocks. They previously joined forces on the infectious track “Brazilian Soul” and the massive single “Best Friend” which has racked up 125 million streams on Spotify!

Speaking about “One On One,” SOFI TUKKER comment, “First ‘Best Friend,’ then ‘Brazilian Soul,’ now ‘One On One’…we love making music with our friends. The Knocks are literally one of the reasons we are even a band and it feels so good every time we work together. Being in the studio together again just felt like friends goofing off. It was fun to play a sort of disco-character on this one, which we’ve never really done before. It’s a sexy, bouncy song ultimately about …desire – we just love it and can’t stop dancing to it.”

The Knocks add, “We’re really excited to have another song with our old friends, SOFI TUKKER! We go way back with these two, knowing them before they were even a duo. We have been through a lot together and it feels very full circle. This song came about after we all had a night out in NYC after not seeing each other for a long time – we were at a club that was playing a lot of cool indie dance and italo disco stuff, and the next day we went into the studio and started this track.”