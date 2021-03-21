The Knocks And Foster The People Cover The Verve, Moby And Beck In New EP Melody & Silence

Home News Anna Scott March 21st, 2021 - 4:23 PM

Two legendary bands have teamed up for a cover EP of some of the biggest hits of the 1990s. The Knocks and Foster the People have announced an EP, Melody & Silence, just released on Friday, March 19, via Big Beat Records.

The EP will cover “Bittersweet Symphony” off the The Verve’s 1997 album Urban Hymns, Beck’s “Devils Haircut” from 1996’s Odelay and Gwen Stefani and Moby’s duet on “South Side” from 1999’s Play. Along with these covers, the bands also share the Sunrise edit of their joint song “All About You.”

The “Bittersweet Symphony” cover remains true to the original sounds but with a modern twist, featuring clean drums and more electronic influence. Vocalist Mark Foster does an incredible job mimicking the style of the original vocalists.

Listen to their take on “Bittersweet Symphony” here:

The two bands are no strangers to collaboration – they released “All About You” in 2020 along with its accompanying music video in January. The first time the bands collaborated was with “Ride or Die” in 2018. The Knocks released their debut album, 55, in 2016.

As for Foster the People, in 2019, they expressed interest in retiring their breakout hit, “Pumped Up Kicks” due to its controversial themes. The band has frequently declined to play the song, including in 2017 after a shooting in Las Vegas. Foster the People shared an EP, In the Darkest of Nights, Let the Birds Sing last December and their most recent LP Sacred Hearts Club in 2017.

Melody & Silence tracklist:

1. “Bittersweet Symphony”

2. “Devil’s Haircut”

3. “South Side”

5. “All About You” ft. Foster The People (Sunrise Version

Photo credit: Owen Ela