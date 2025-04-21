Coachella Announces 2026 Festival Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 12:41 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the 2025 edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has just wrapped up its second weekend, which means it is time to look ahead at the event’s 2026 edition. The first weekend of next year’s Coachella is set for Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12. The second weekend will take place on Friday, April 17, through Sunday, April 19. The event will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

According to brooklynvegan.com, the year’s edition featured Lady Gaga’s demonic opera, The Go-Go’s bringing out Billie Joe Armstrong, Beth Gibbons playing Portishead’s “Glory Box,” Green Day going Brat, Charli xcx saying “Turnstile Summer,” Dave Grohl joining LA Phil and sets from Missy Elliott, Speed, Misfits, Post Malone, Kraftwerk and other talented souls.