Lady Gaga Announces Summer 2025 ‘The Mayhem Ball’ North American Tour Dates

Michael Ferrara March 26th, 2025 - 6:24 PM

One of the most articulate and astonishing music figures and queens of the music industry known as Lady Gaga is stepping back into the spotlight with the announcement of a Summer 2025 tour titled “The Mayhem Ball” with dates scouring all across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The multi-Grammy Award winner is ready to take the stage again after much anticipation from her fanbase wondering where she would shine the world with her music again. Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting Monday, March 31 with various presales. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2 at 12pm local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Sunday, March 30 at 8am ET. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.

Lady Gaga, formally known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is an American singer, songwriter and actress renowned for her versatility and reinvention in music and fashion. She gained fame with her debut album The Fame (2008), featuring hits like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” Her accolades include 14 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (2018). In 2025, Gaga released her album Mayhem, led by the single “Die With A Smile,” a duet with Bruno Mars. She announced “The Mayhem Ball Tour,” featuring arena shows across North America and Europe, including three nights at Madison Square Garden. Gaga will also headline Coachella 2025, delivering a dynamic performance that showcases her enduring influence to the music industry.

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center