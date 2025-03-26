Lady Gaga Announces Summer 2025 ‘The Mayhem Ball’ North American Tour Dates

One of the most articulate and astonishing music figures and queens of the music industry known as Lady Gaga is stepping back into the spotlight with the announcement of a Summer 2025 tour titled “The Mayhem Ball” with dates scouring all across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The multi-Grammy Award winner is ready to take the stage again after much anticipation from her fanbase wondering where she would shine the world with her music again. Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting Monday, March 31 with various presales. The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2 at 12pm local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Sunday, March 30 at 8am ET. The general onsale will begin Thursday, April 3 at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.
Lady Gaga, formally known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is an American singer, songwriter and actress renowned for her versatility and reinvention in music and fashion. She gained fame with her debut album The Fame (2008), featuring hits like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” Her accolades include 14 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (2018). In 2025, Gaga released her album Mayhem, led by the single “Die With A Smile,” a duet with Bruno Mars. She announced “The Mayhem Ball Tour,” featuring arena shows across North America and Europe, including three nights at Madison Square Garden. Gaga will also headline Coachella 2025, delivering a dynamic performance that showcases her enduring influence to the music industry.
THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES
Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center