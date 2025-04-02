Wolfgang Flür Formerly of Kraftwerk Shares He Was Tricked Into Working With a Catfish Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 8:45 AM

Former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flür has revealed that he was unknowingly deceived into collaborating with an imposter posing as Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk. The incident came to light following the release of Flür’s latest album, Times, on March 28, 2025. The supposed collaboration had been teased for over two years, sparking excitement among fans eager to see the pioneering electronic musician work alongside the French house icon, according to NME.

According to reports, Flür and his musical partner Peter Duggal first connected with the impersonator in 2023 through a Facebook account claiming to be Bangalter. The impersonator praised Flür’s 2022 album Magazine 1 and requested a signed album, allegedly expressing admiration for Kraftwerk’s influence on Daft Punk. The impersonator even sent a musical idea to Flür, which was adapted for a track on Times.

However, when the album was released, sharp-eyed fans noted the use of the alias “Thomas Vangarde,” a name historically tied to Bangalter’s father. The ruse unraveled when Daft Punk’s team issued a statement confirming that “Vangarde” was not an alias of Bangalter. The statement clarified that the real Bangalter was not involved in the project, leaving Flür stunned.

While the incident raises questions about online authenticity, it also underscores Flür’s eagerness to push creative boundaries. Despite the setback, Times features contributions from notable artists like Peter Hook, and Flür remains undeterred in exploring new sonic landscapes. For Bangalter, the episode follows his recent work on the ballet Mythologies and the soundtrack for DAAAAAALÍ!, highlighting the continued evolution of his career since Daft Punk’s 2021 split.

The incident has prompted conversations about the risks of online interactions, even among seasoned musicians. Flür’s experience serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities of digital communication in the modern music industry.