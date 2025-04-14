Post Malone Teases New Album During Coachella Set

Home News Michelle Grisales April 14th, 2025 - 10:54 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Fresh off headlining the first weekend of Coachella 2025, Post Malone has teased the arrival of new music. The chart-topping artist, known for hits like Sunflower and Circles, closed out the opening weekend on Sunday, April 13th and is set to return for another performance alongside fellow headliners Lady Gaga and Green Day.

NME reported in an interview ahead of his performance, Malone opened up about the nerves he felt before taking the stage. He reflected on his debut performance at Coachella’s Sahara Tent back in 2018.

“I remember being so anxious,” he shared, adding that despite still feeling some nerves, he’s grown more confident as a performer over the years.

Malone revealed that he and his band have already recorded dozens of tracks. “We’ve probably made about 35 songs,” he said. “I’m still laying down scratch vocals, but hearing the band play gets me genuinely hyped. I usually can’t stand listening to my own stuff, but this feels different.”

“Hopefully, we’ll have some music releasing very, very soon,” he teased, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Following the momentum from his last album, F-1 Trillion, Malone is gearing up for his first stadium tour, the Big Ass World Tour, with support from Jelly Roll.

He also serves as the U.S. ambassador for Record Store Day 2025, which takes place the day after his Coachella set. Recently, he also surprised fans by performing with a reunited Nirvana during SNL’s 50th anniversary concert.