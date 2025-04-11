Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Joins The Go-Gos For “Head Over Heels” During Coachella Set

Home News Skyy Rincon April 11th, 2025 - 6:06 PM

Billie Joe Armstrong of punk icons Green Day joined all-female rock band The Go-Gos during the latter’s set at Coachella this weekend. Armstrong teamed up with the group for a rousing rendition of their hit 1984 single “Head Over Heels.”

“Holy Shit! I’m playing with the Go-Go’s!” – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong joining The Go-Go’s onstage at #Coachella2025 / #Coachella pic.twitter.com/vGEkG35XJG — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 12, 2025

Armstrong teased his appearance in a social media post to Green Day’s Instagram, cryptically writing: “Go see the Go-Gos. A special surprise.”

The band took to the Outdoor Theatre in an early-evening slot. Tyla, The Marias, Parcels and The Martinez Brothers & Loco Dice will be playing the same stage later. Lady Gaga is the headliner for the night, set to perform over at the Main Stage along with Thee Sacred Souls, Marina, Benson Boone and Missy Elliott.

In other Coachella news, Weezer and Ed Sheeran have been added to the lineup in place of FKA Twigs with Weezer appearing the first weekend and Sheeran performing the second weekend. FKA Twigs had to cancel her appearance at Coachella along with the remaining North American tour dates on her April roster due to ongoing visa issues.

As always, special guests, live debuts and much more can be expected from the festival, up and down the bill from top industry talent to rising artists.

