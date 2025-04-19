Charli XCX Invites Addison Rae Onstage At Coachella Weekend Two For Performance Of “Von Dutch”

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 19th, 2025 - 10:25 PM

During the second weekend of Coachella, the renowned pop sensation Charli XCX delivered a surprise that left the audience in awe. Her reputation for unforgettable performances was further amplified when, as the lively beats of “Von Dutch” began to play, social media influencer and rising pop star Addison Rae made her way onto the stage. This unexpected collaboration between Charli XCX and Rae sent waves of excitement through the crowd gathered under the desert sky. The combination of Charli’s well-established musical prowess and Addison Rae’s fresh entrance on the pop scene brought a refreshing, electrifying energy to the performance, creating a synergy that marked a memorable moment for fans lucky enough to witness it firsthand.

Charli XCX, celebrated for her experimental pop style and exceptional ability to light up any stage, greeted Rae with unwavering enthusiasm as they commenced their performance together. Their chemistry was palpable, seamlessly blending Charli’s powerhouse vocals with Rae’s burgeoning charisma and captivating stage presence. The duo performed with an undeniable synchronicity, appearing to mesmerize the audience with their energy and complementary styles. The performance illustrated Charli’s talent for innovation and collaboration, while allowing Rae to showcase her skills beyond social media platforms.

Addison Rae, who has been steadily making her mark in the music industry, appeared thrilled and confident, engaging with the crowd as though she was a seasoned performer. Her journey from digital fame to a spot on the Coachella stage represents an exciting crossover in the music world. This performance with Charli XCX not only highlighted Rae’s potential in the music industry but also her ability to hold her own alongside established artists. Both performers seemed to feed off each other’s energy, enhancing the live experience and creating a vibrant atmosphere for their fans to enjoy.

The audience’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, echoing through the festival grounds and rippling across social media platforms. Spectators took to platforms like Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement and approval of this dynamic duet, reflecting the impact of their performance. Witnessing such spontaneous collaborations is part of what makes festivals like Coachella exceptional. The essence of Coachella lies in these unforeseen, magical musical unions and this performance was certainly no exception. It served as a testament to the festival’s spirit of innovation and collaboration, delighting fans and setting a high bar for future events.

According to a tweet by a user named Lorde X (@lordeexcx), the surprise appearance of Addison Rae alongside Charli XCX was one of the highlights of the weekend, capturing the spirit of collaboration and innovation that Coachella is celebrated for. This tweet was accompanied by a short clip of the performance, quickly going viral and garnering thousands of likes and retweets, adding to the overall buzz surrounding this unexpected yet delightfully welcomed collaboration. The power of such performances lies not only in the moment itself but also in the vast audience they reach, far beyond those present at the festival.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz