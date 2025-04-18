The Weeknd Shares New Jenna Ortega-Starring Video For “Drive”

Home News Catalina Martello April 18th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has released a video for his single, “Drive.” The video stars Jenna Ortega and Weeknd. “Drive,” will be featured on Weeknd’s upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow. The album is set to be released May 16th, 2025 along with a film also named Hurry Up Tomorrow. A press release spoke about the upcoming album saying, “This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding installment.”

The video starts off with Weeknd in the bath. It shows the top off his head while his body is under water. It then shows flashes of an unkempt house with an eerie sound effect. The video then spins out to a car driving in the dark. Ortega is then shown watching a fire, it seems as if she is watching something burn. Weeknd and Ortega are then shown together in what seems to be a flashback, walking through a boardwalk and beach. The duo looks happy as they laugh together. Ortega is then shown again looking at the fire and driving the car. The video shows Ortega driving for a while through different sceneries and then shows how the gas meter is on empty. Viewers are then taken back to the initial scene of Weeknd in the bathtub with his nose just above water level. Weeknd is crying in the tub. This can be a metaphor on how depression feels suffocating. His nose being just above water level does not give him the ability to fully breathe, similar to how depression can mentally feel. The video then ends with flashes of scenes in the videos with the same eerie sound effect used prior in the video.





