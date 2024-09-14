The Weeknd Unveils New Album Title Hurry Up Tomorrow

Home News Juliet Paiz September 14th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

The Weeknd has finally revealed his new album title according to Pitchfork after posting cryptic images to social media since July, yet building up suspense since 2022.On September 4th fans discovered that the long-awaited name of the album is titled Hurry Up Tomorrow being the third in the trilogy, leading to its completion.

Previously there were the albums of After Hours in 2020 and Dawn FM in 2022. The release date for Hurry Up Tomorrow has yet to be confirmed however the Preorder for the album has already been launched. Abel Tesfaye has almost completed his specially crafted trilogy leaving fans to wonder what they should expect and when should they expect it.

Numerous theories seemed to be floating around as some fans even expected him to opt for a younger image of him as the album cover since the cover of Dawn FM was the aged up version of The Weeknd down to the grey hair and wrinkles yet the official album cover shows the Weeknd in a black tank top appearing to be holding back tears. A simple cover that will soon speak a thousand words as more information becomes unveiled. The most recent update on what fans may be able to expect from The Weeknd is his first single titled “Dancing in the Flames” being released on Friday September 13 which can be found on his instagram.