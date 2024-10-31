The Weeknd Teams Up With Anitta For Halloween-Inspired Single & Video “São Paulo”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 12:53 PM

Today, The Weeknd has released his highly anticipated song and music video for “São Paulo” featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta. Directed by the visionary FREEKA, the video takes a dark and jarring turn as Anitta, who is pregnant in the storyline, reveals an emerging face within her belly. This bizarre and haunting imagery amplifies another bold visual chapter for The Weeknd.

The release of “São Paulo” follows a series of record-breaking accomplishments for The Weeknd. The artist recently surpassed his own record as the artist with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 120 million monthly listeners. This milestone comes on the heels of chart topping release of “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti and “Dancing in the Flames.” Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Last month, The Weeknd delivered a sold out and electrifying performance in São Paulo, which streamed to millions of fans on YouTube. The concert featured surprise appearances from Anitta and Playboi Carti.

The whole show gave people the chance to see and The Weeknd’s unique musical style . Proceeds from the event’s merchandise benefited the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation that supports communities facing natural and economic challenges in Brazil.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang