The Weeknd Joined By Playboi Carti For New Single “Timeless”

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

The Weeknd has just dropped his highly anticipated single “Timeless,” featuring Playboi Carti. This dynamic track marks the second collaboration between the two artists, following their hit “Popular” with Madonna. Produced by Pharrell Williams, “Timeless” blends the Weeknd’s signature moody, atmospheric sound with Cart’s high-energy rap delivery.

Fans got their first taste of “Timeless” during The Weeknd’s sold-out show at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo, where Playboi Carti made a surprise appearance. The electrifying performance was live-streamed to a global audience, racking up over 17 million views and trending in 25 countries. The stage was set ablaze as the two artists showcased their undeniable chemistry, building on the momentum of their previous collaboration while delivering something fresh and unexpected. Today, he has released his official lyric video of the track, using footage from the live performance as the backdrop.

The song features The Weeknd’s smooth, haunting vocals contrasting against Carti’s distinct, fast-paced flow. Pharrell’s production brings an innovative twist, merging moody synths with pulsating beats, creating an atmospheric yet intense soundscape. Lyrically, “Timeless” explores themes of love and lust, describing a timeless, dangerous attraction.

Watch and listen to “Timeless” by The Weeknd, featuring Playboi Carti here:

“Timeless” is a teaser for The Weeknd’s forthcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter in his trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM. In addition to his new music, The Weeknd has reclaimed his spot as the artist with the highest monthly listeners on Spotify, boasting over 106 million monthly listeners. He also set a new record for the most tracks with over a billion streams on the platform, reaching an impressive 18 songs.

