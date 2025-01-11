Abel Tesfaye Opens Up About Desire To Retire The Weeknd Moniker In Recent Interview

Home News Cristian Garcia January 11th, 2025 - 8:40 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

In a candid new interview with Variety, Abel Tesfaye, the artist behind the global phenomenon known as The Weeknd, revealed that he is considering retiring his iconic moniker as he enters the next phase of his career. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter, known for redefining modern R&B and pop with hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “The Hills,” reflected on his decade-long journey as The Weeknd and expressed a growing desire to explore other creative avenues under his real name.

“I’m approaching the point where I’m ready to close The Weeknd chapter,” Tesfaye shared in the interview. “This is something I’ve been thinking about for a while—what does it mean to say goodbye to this persona? The music, the energy, it’s all been incredible, but I feel like I’ve told that story. Now, I want to tell a new one.” (via Variety).

The Weeknd, a name that has become synonymous with enigmatic allure and sonic innovation, has propelled Tesfaye to superstardom. Yet, the artist admits that the persona has at times felt like both a blessing and a constraint. “The Weeknd has been my voice, my shield, and my sword for so long,” Tesfaye continued. “But Abel Tesfaye is someone I’ve been reconnecting with, and I think the world might be ready to meet him, too.”

This revelation comes as Tesfaye celebrates a series of career highs, including record-breaking tours, Grammy wins, and a recent foray into acting with HBO’s The Idol. Still, the idea of retiring the moniker doesn’t necessarily signal the end of music from the multi-talented artist. “The art will continue,” he assured. “It’s not about stepping away; it’s about evolving.” (via NME).

Fans of The Weeknd have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the news, with many offerings support for Tesfaye’s decision while reminiscing about the impact of his iconic work. While Tesfaye has yet to provide a timeline for this potential shift, he hinted that his next project may serve as a swan song for The Weeknd persona. “If I do one more album as The Weeknd, it’ll be my final bow as that character. Then it’s Abel Tesfaye’s turn to take the stage.”

For now, fans can look forward to new music and performances from the man who has already redefined pop culture, whether as The Weeknd or simply as Abel Tesfaye. One thing is certain: the artist’s creative evolution is far from over.

