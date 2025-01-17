The Weeknd & Live Nation Donate Millions To Fire Relief Efforts In Los Angeles

Home News Catalina Martello January 17th, 2025 - 7:37 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Superstar, The Weeknd, was moved by the effects of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This has resulted in him committing to donating 1 million dollars to LAFD, GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund And LA Regional Food Bank. This money is used to help aid the relief efforts and support the firefighters fighting against the fires and to help residents who have lost their homes.

The Weeknd has also canceled the release of an album that was going to be introduced at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl. He has decided to cancel this in order to respect the tragic events that are happening along with prioritizing victims and those affected by the fires. The fires in L.A. County are one of the largest natural disasters in U.S. history.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.

Website: https://supportlafd.org

GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund sends emergency relief grants to individuals who have lost homes, loved ones, and property due to the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires.

Website: https://gofund.me/1d01a29e

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank collaborates with a network of over 600 partner agencies, ensuring that households affected by the wildfires receive necessary food supplies.

Website: www.lafoodbank.org

Anyone looking to support live music artists and crews through the L.A. wildfires can donate to Crew Nation via 501c3. For more information on Crew Nation visit https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/.