The Weeknd Shares Cinematic New Video “Cry For Me”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 12th, 2025 - 8:28 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Fresh off the release of his phenomenal album Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weekend is back in the limelight with the emotional and action packed visual for song off the project “Cry For Me”. The Canadian pop star and well rounded artist has always had a creative edge to his resume and clearly brought it with his new video. The Weeknd’s latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, dives into themes of fame’s pitfalls and personal introspection. The “Cry For Me” video visually represents these concepts, portraying the emotional turmoil and isolation that accompany stardom. Watch the video for the song below.

Read more about the album and new visual here.

The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” music video, released on February 11, 2025, portrays themes of heartbreak, regret and the isolating nature of fame. Set in a luxurious yet confining penthouse, the video symbolizes his “penthouse prison,” reflecting the emotional turmoil and loneliness that accompany stardom.

Leading up to the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 31, 2025, The Weeknd, formally known as Abel Tesfaye, embarked on a transformative journey. Following his acclaimed albums After Hours and Dawn FM, he delved deeper into introspection, exploring themes of fame, identity, and personal turmoil. This period saw him collaborating with artists like Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, and Future, expanding his musical horizons. The culmination of this evolution is evident in Hurry Up Tomorrow, an 84-minute opus that blends R&B, synth-pop, and trap elements, reflecting his artistic growth and signaling a potential conclusion to his “After Hours” trilogy.