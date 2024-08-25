Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Battle in New “Taste” Music Video

Home News Lauren Rettig August 25th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Sabrina Carpenter’s newest single – and accompanying music video – “Taste” was released on the cusp of the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet. Watch the video below:

The Dave Meyers directed video stars both Carpenter and Jenna Ortega as two prospective lovers for the character “Beloved Boyfriend.” Both the songstress and actress vie for Beloved Boyfriend’s affection, leaving both in tatters as they battle for love.

Carpenter will be performing on the MTV Video Music Awards mainstage this year, where she has been nominated six times in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop. Carpenter also has an upcoming sold-out tour that starts September 23 in Columbus, Ohio.