The Weeknd Announces Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates, Releases New Album Hurry Up Tomorrow Featuring Lana Del Rey, Justice, Florence + The Machine & More

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to Brooklyn Vegan, The Weeknd has announced a Summer 2025 North American tour with the release of his anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The tour runs from May to September in the USA and Canada. Hurry Up Tomorrow features fan favorite artists such as Lana Del Rey, Florence + The Machine, Justice and many more.

For the tour, The Weeknd will be joined by Playboi Carti for multiple dates and special guest Mike Dean. The tour will have over 25 dates with an “electrifying setlist” according to the press release.

Fans can sign up for presale here now until February 4th 9am ET. The presale will begin February 5 at 10am local time and run until February 6 at 9am local time. VIP packages will be on sale and include an opening week ticket to see the film Hurry Up Tomorrow.

THE WEEKND: AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 09 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sat May 24 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Fri May 30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

Thu Jun 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue Jun 10 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sat Jun 14 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Sat Jun 21 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

Wed Jun 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Thu Jun 26 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Tue Jul 08 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sat Jul 12 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Tue Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sat Jul 19 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Thu Jul 24 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Sun Jul 27 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Mon Jul 28 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Jul 30 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Sat Aug 02 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium

Tue Aug 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Fri Aug 15 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Thu Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun Aug 24 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Wed Aug 27 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sat Aug 30 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Wed Sep 03 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

*Without Playboi Carti






