Montréal Jazz Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Including Nas, Violent Femmes, Secret Chiefs 3 and More

Charlotte Huot April 16th, 2025 - 4:20 PM

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is back with a bold, genre-blurring lineup for its 45th edition, running June 26 through July 5, 2025. With over 350 concerts—most of them free—the legendary event continues its mission of honoring jazz’s legacy while pushing its boundaries.

Headlining this year’s festival is none other than Nas, whose long-reigning influence as one of hip-hop’s most poetic voices adds a powerful edge to the programming. His presence at the jazz-anchored festival is a testament to the genre’s expansive reach and its ties to storytelling across cultures and styles.

Also topping the bill is Ayra Starr, the Nigerian breakout star known for blending Afrobeat, R&B and soul into a shimmering sound that’s taken her global. Her appearance reflects the festival’s commitment to showcasing rising international voices redefining pop and jazz alike.

Thundercat, the genre-defying bassist, vocalist and producer, will bring his blend of funk, jazz fusion and cosmic psychedelia to Montréal. A favorite among both purists and experimentalists, his live set is sure to be a highlight.

Another essential name on this year’s roster is Violent Femmes, the alt-folk punk legends whose minimalist style and sardonic lyricism helped shape indie music from the 1980s onward. Their raw acoustic sound and punk spirit provide a welcome throwback in the middle of a forward-looking lineup.

Underground favorites Secret Chiefs 3 will also make an appearance, delivering their signature collision of surf rock, metal, Persian music and electronica. Founded by Mr. Bungle’s Trey Spruance, the group’s complex, theatrical sound is a fitting fit for FIJM’s more adventurous corners.

Also slated are Madlib, the prolific and elusive beat-maker behind landmark projects with MF DOOM and Freddie Gibbs and Men I Trust, the dreamy Montréal-based indie pop group known for their mellow grooves and hypnotic live shows.

Among the lineups highlights are Esperanza Spalding, the first jazz artist to win a Grammy for Best New Artist and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, whose New Orleans brass-funk always gets crowds moving. Bonobo, Mon Laferte and the legendary Dianne Reeves will also take the stage, adding international flair and genre depth.

This year’s festival is particularly special as it celebrates what would have been Oscar Peterson’s 100th birthday, with events including an Oscar Peterson Centennial Gala, a free photo exhibition Through Oscar’s Lens and the release of a new live vinyl exclusive to the fest.

Other notable performers include Eartheater, Tommy Emmanuel, Clown Core, Samara Joy, Yasmin Williams and The Sun Ra Arkestra, who carry the festival’s jazz roots into experimental, global and digital territories.

Emerging artists like Tyreek McDole, Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few and Camille Thurman & The Darrell Green Quintet keep the jazz tradition thriving alongside genre-bending acts such as BALTHVS, Salin and Chippy Nonstop.

The 45th Montréal Jazz Festival promises to be a wide-ranging, electric celebration of jazz’s past, present and future—with surprises still to come.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna