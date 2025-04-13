Flava Flav, Thundercat, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Portugal. The Man Join Yo Gabba Gabba During Their Coachella Set

According to NME, Yo Gabba Gabba took Coachella by surprise this weekend with a wild, nostalgia-packed set and they didn’t come alone. The beloved kids’ musical act pulled off one of the festival’s most surprising and joyful moments by bringing out a string of unexpected guests, including Flava Flav, Thundercat, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Portugal. The Man.
The set was a full on party, perhaps even better than Charlie XCX’s brat summer. The set mixed colorful visuals, funky beats and pure chaos in the best way. Flava Flav showed up mid-performance, hyping the crowd and joining the Yo Gabba Gabba crew like he’d been there all along. Thundercat jumped in with his signature bass playing, adding a groovy layer to the fun. Portugal. The Man brought the indie-rock energy and “Weird Al” leaned into the playful vibe perfectly.
@browniesandlemonade yo gabba gabba going so crazy rn to an overflowing stage at coachella @coachella @Yo Gabba Gabba! #coachella #festival #livemusic #rave ♬ original sound – Brownies & Lemonade
Social media lit up with reactions, with fans calling it one of the most unexpectedly fun sets of the weekend. What could’ve been just a quirky throwback turned into a huge celebration, reminding everyone why Yo Gabba Gabba’s blend of music, joy and good absurdity still hits. At a festival known for surprises, this one has got to take the cake.
