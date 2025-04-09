Secret Chiefs 3 Announce Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Grisales April 9th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarette

Secret Chiefs 3 is gearing up for what promises to be a busy year. In a recent update to fans, the band shared that 2025 marks a major chapter in their long-term creative vision specifically with the unfolding of their ambitious Act III.

In a Facebook post, Secret Chiefs 3 announced Act III and a crowdfunding initiative is on the horizon, offering fans new ways to participate and support the project. “Our ambitious multi-year plan (Act III) is coming together,” the band posted. “We’ll be launching a crowdfunding operation soon for people to get involved in any way they want,” signaling that this next phase will be a deeply collaborative effort.

Although 2025 will focus heavily on recording and production, Secret Chiefs 3 aren’t staying off the stage entirely. In fact, they’ve already announced several live appearances throughout the year with many in collaboration with long-time friends, The Budos Band.

They are set to perform a series of shows starting May 29th in New York and ending the year on December 31st in Colorado giving fans a New Years Eve treat. The band also hinted that two distinct live lineups are currently active with details to come in a future update.

While much remains under wraps, it’s clear that Secret Chiefs 3 is laying the groundwork for a busy and transformative year. Fans can expect more announcements and possibly more surprises —in the months ahead. The band ended their post with saying they intend to keep their “heads down” working hard but will be checking in again soon.