Violent Femmes Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 19th, 2024 - 6:34 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried



Violent Femmes have announced a new tour leg for next spring! Consequence reports that the band will be performing their first two albums in full during the shows. Similar to the tour they wrapped up this fall.

The tour will begin on March 18th, with a show in Houston, Texas and run until April 3rd in Cocoa, Florida. They’ll play 13 shows, over the course of about half a month. April 4th’s show will be especially special, as Violent Femmes will do a show that includes music off of their first two albums, the self-titled Violent Femmes and Hallowed Ground, at Adderley Ampitheater with Tallahassee Symphony in Florida.

An Artist pre-sale for this tour will be happening on Wednesday, November 20th, at 10 am local time. Fans can use the code ADDITUP to access Ticketmaster’s artist presale. Or, they can access the Live Nation pre-sale the next day, Thursday, November 21st, at 10 am local time with the code BEATS. The general sale will happen the day after the presales, Friday, November 22nd, at the same time as both the Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales.

Next year, Violent Femmes will also support one date of My Chemical Romance’s tour, where MCR will be performing their iconic album The Black Parade in full.

Tour Dates:

* w/ The Tallahassee Symphony (not a two-album show)

^ = supporting My Chemical Romance

3/18/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

3/19/25 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

3/21/25 – Austin, TX – Moody Theater ACL Live

3/22/25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3/23/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

3/24/25 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

3/26/25 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

3/28/25 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

3/29/25 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

3/31/25 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

4/1/25 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

4/3/25 – Cocoa, FL – Cocoa Riverfront Park

4/4/25 – Tallahassee, FL – The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park *

7/11/25 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park ^