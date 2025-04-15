Newport Jazz Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, The Roots, Jorja Smith & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 1:37 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, the 2025 edition of the Newport Jazz Festival will be happening on August 1 – 3, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. Specially-priced three – day passes are on sale now through July 17 ,at 12:59 p.m. EST. All other ticket types will be on April 17, at one p.m. EST.

Janelle Monáe, The Roots, Jacob Collier, RAYE, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Willow, Thee Sacred Souls, De La Soul, Dianne Reeves, Christian McBride Big Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bela Fleck/Edmar Castañeda/ Antonio Sanchez Trio, SOFI TUKKER, Terence Blanchard: Flow, Cymande, Hiromi’s Sonicwonder, Kenny Garrett, Stanley Jordan Solo, Kokoroko, Rich Ruth, and other acts will be performing at the event.

According to pitchfork.com, last year’s festival featured sets by André 3000, Kamasi Washington, Laufey, Elvis Costello, Brittany Howard, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Meshell Ndegeocello, Makaya McCraven and other talented acts.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna