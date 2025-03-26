Kamasi Washington, Bonobo & Floating Points Share New Tracks For Adult Swim’s Lazarus Series

Home News Skyy Rincon March 26th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Kamasi Washington, Floating Points and Bonobo have all come together to release a trio of tracks for Adult Swim’s latest anime series Lazarus. Washington’s “Vortex,” Bonobo’s “Dark Will Fall” and Floating Point’s “Dexion” are all available to stream below and will be a part of three separate soundtrack albums contributed by each artist. The records are all set to arrive on April 11, a couple of days after the series premiere of Lazarus on the 5th.

Each of the songs add a layer of depth to the overall sonic palette that can be expected of both the soundtracks and the show itself. “Vortex” lends itself to a plethora of jazzy instrumentation, skillfully weaving together Washington’s signature saxophone with electric guitar. “Dark Will Fall” takes a more vocal-centric approach, combining Jacob Lusk’s singing with acoustic guitar. “Dexion,” on the other hand, focuses in on electronics following complex synths and rhythms for a total of nine minutes.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado