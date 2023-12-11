DAVID GUETTA X LIL DURK X AYRA STARR SHARE STYLISH VIDEO FOR NEW SMASH SINGLE ‘BIG FU’

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 11th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

A song only has 10 seconds to catch someone’s attention. It has 10 seconds to convince someone to listen further, a goal that artists and producers set out to achieve. And in this case, David Guetta’s single “Big FU,” featuring Ayra Starr and Lil Durk, succeeds.

According to the press release, the single features a “sparse, forward-thinking arrangement,” that models its infectious melody and rhythm off house music. The bassline of the song is skillfully crafted to make you move. The press release states the single is “a change of pace,” for Guetta, as his year has been filled with “dance floor anthems,” but “Big FU” takes a slower, groovier route than his previous singles.

The song features an electric vocal performance from Nigerian artist Ayra Starr’s. Starr’s Afrobeat and R&B background contribute to her memorable delivery through her verse and proves effective as she sings the main lines of the chorus, “Big fuck you to my replacement/ I see you’re someone else’s favorite.” The lyrics are catchy on their own, but Starr’s vocals add an extra layer of appeal that keeps the chorus alive.

Starr’s vocal performance was matched with the talent of Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper’s performance combined with Guetta’s “melodic synth,” aids in Durk’s “razor sharp verses,” tying Guetta’s production and Arya’s performance together to create “a smooth and beautifully produced banger.”

This year has come with many career achievements for Guetta. The press release states Guetta has been nominated for two Grammys and won “Dance Song of The Year” for the song “I’m Good (Blue)” which earned him his eleventh Grammy nomination and has 2.2 billion streams.

“Big FU” is a reminder that Guetta is a musical force to be reckoned with.

Photo credits: Mehren Rizbi