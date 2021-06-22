Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces 2021/2022 Walt Disney Concert Hall Schedule Featuring Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks, Emmylou Harris and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 22nd, 2021 - 9:59 PM

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced their 2021/2022 concert schedule for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, starting with a special homecoming concert/fundraiser on October 9, 2021. Some of the unique concerts planned for the Philharmonic include performances with Robert Glasper, Mon Laferte, Andy Shauf, Sparks and Emmylou Harris, among others.

Orchestra director Gustavo Dudamel will take over from there, conducting a few nights of Richard Strauss compositions. It’s mostly classical performances on the calendar, as is to be expected, with renditions of the works of composers like Gustav Mahler, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Steve Reich, Sergei Rachmanioff, Johannes Brahms and more also planned.

The first non-classical performance will feature Australian singer/songwriter Ry X on November 10. There will be a flamenco ‘fiesta’ on November 27, 2021 and a night of gospel led by CeCe Winans on December 17. Robert Glasper’s January 15, 2022 performance will consist of renditions of Duke Ellington’s compositions. Sparks are the next non-classical act on February 8. Latin pop singer Mon Laferte is set to appear on February 26, followed by Herbie Hancock on February 27. Andy Shauf’s show is set for March 11. Jeff Goldblum will appear with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on April 29. Emmylou Harris is marked for June 11, followed by Ólafur Arnalds on June 14, who is currently the last artist on the schedule until more concerts are confirmed.

Dudamel made a statement on the Philharmonic’s return to live performances, “Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us. This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists. Whether experiencing the overpowering message of freedom in Beethoven’s Fidelio; moving to the rhythms of Ginastera, Villa-Lobos and Revueltas in the Pan-American Music Initiative; or feeling the passionate urgency of change in Power to the People!, this season is about coming together and once again sharing the beauty of life with each other.”

Season passes are available for purchase today, but single-show tickets won’t be available until September 1, 2021. More information can be found here.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat