Nas & Jay-Z’s First Collab “No Love Lost” Officially Released

Home News Heather Mundinger June 28th, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Shaquille O’Neal, may be best known in the present day for his gig on Inside the NBA and as an Icy Hot spokesperson, but he’s revisiting his roots as one of the GOATS of basketball – as well as an accomplished rapper. His third album, You Can’t Stop the Reign, has just dropped on all streaming platforms, and is calling back to an iconic collaboration between Jay-Z and Nas.

Consequence reports that one of the standout tracks, “No Love Lost,” marks the first time listeners can officially hear the original version of the song. Nas’ verse, which wasn’t cleared for a prior O’Neal album’s 1996 release, adds a new dimension to the track.

While Shaq has established himself as a capable MC and Lord Tariq showcases his own talent, Jay-Z and Nas undeniably steal the spotlight on “No Love Lost.” Both artists were in their mafioso eras, laying down powerful verses. Jay-Z boasts, “We stepped it up, y’all don’t ever want a showdown/ Get wetted up by the sleeve that leave the bezel out.” Nas counters with lines like, “I flip my loot twice a week/ On the most trifling streets/ You got no right to eat by the laws of life you keep.”

You Can’t Stop the Reign also features other significant collaborations, including the title track with a Notorious B.I.G. feature as well as appearances by Mobb Deep, Rakim, and DJ Quik.

Listeners can stream “No Love Lost” and the entire You Can’t Stop the Reign album on major streaming platforms.