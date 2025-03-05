Queen Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Covers Elton John, David Bowie & INXS At LA Wildfire Benefit Show

Home News Catalina Martello March 5th, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to Brooklynvegan, Josh Homme, of Queen of The Stone Age, covered Elton John, David Bowie and INXS at a LA wildfire benefit show. Along with Homme, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers led the show. With them was Anthony Kiedis, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and his daughter Grace and more.

Homme covered Bowie’s, “Let’s Dance,” John’s, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and INXS, “Don’t Change.” Fans had their phone’s out filming this extraordinary live- performance. Homme’s had the crowd swaying alongside him and singing along with him. He dressed casually in a short sleeve flannel tee that showed- off his impressive tattoos. Homme was often interacting with fans, grabbing their hands and making eye contact with them as he sang. It was obvious that the show meant a lot to him as his voice reflected passion and a smile rarely left his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan)

The exciting show took place at Malibu’s Aviator Nation Dreamland. The venue commented on the show saying, “For the fifth time, Chad Smith & Friends took over Aviator Nation Dreamland, uniting rock legends and rising stars for an unforgettable night—all in support of the Community Brigade fire relief benefit.” The night was described as a show with nonstop energy from the crowd and performers, marking a the, “night one for the books.”