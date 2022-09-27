Them Crooked Vultures Cover “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A.

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 27th, 2022 - 9:12 PM

On September 27th, 2022, artists from all around the world gathered together in Los Angeles to perform songs in memoriam of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer from Foo Fighters, who unfortunately suffered from an untimely death this past March. During this concert, alternative-classic rock band Them Crooked Vultures performed a stunning rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” to remind audiences that Hawkins, despite his premature death, is now in a better place and lives on within his musical legacy.

To a crowd of thousands, lead vocalist and guitarist Josh Homme, backed by Nirvana/Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums and backing vocals, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones on bass, and Alain Johannes on the second guitar, these rock superstars express their grief and woe as they mourn through their plaintive performance. At 8:47 p.m, Them Crooked Vultures takes the stage. Before “the long-mothballed power-grunge outfit slid into “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Homme said, “This is a song by Elton John. I don’t know why we’re playing it, but we’re about to” (LA Times).

Dave Grohl’s appearance is also especially heartwrenching as the leader and founder of the Foo Fighters as the seasoned vocalist assumes Hawkins’ position as a drummer as he says his final goodbyes.

Homme and Grohl, both longtime friends of Hawkins, sing from Hawkins’ perspective as they respectfully send him off in one final performance, calling tribute to the past drummer’s rebelliousness and love for life that persisted to the end of his days: “So goodbye yellow brick road/Where the dogs of society howl/You can’t plant me in your penthouse/I’m goin’ back to my plough/Back to the howlin’ old owl in the woods/Huntin’ the horny-back toad/Oh, I’ve finally decided my future lies/Beyond the yellow brick road.”

Hawkins always took life into his own hands; no one could plant him in a penthouse or plead him to play victim to the howls of the dogs’ society. Even though Hawkins is no longer of this world, longtime fans can rest assured that Hawkins will remain a rebel no matter where he is.

If readers do not understand how monumental Them Crooked Vultures’ performance is, their appearance at Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert earlier this month on September 3rd was the band’s first reunion in over a decade. Read more about their reunion here.

Here is a video of Them Crooked Vultures’ Sept. 3rd performance of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” in memoriam of Taylor Hawkins.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz